Mitchell County Farm 2 Fork Dinner at Taste by Unc's Cheesecakes in Osage on Thursday night

An evening of local flavor and connection on a local farm. Learn and share ideas on agriculture and conservation over a multi-course “farm to fork” meal in Mitchell County. Appetizers and drinks start at Taste at 6 p.m. A bus departs for the farm at 6:40 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. at Norby Farm (3655 River Road in Osage). The menu will feature local Mitchell County products from veggies to dairy to meat, all prepared by Chef Jessica from Taste. Drinks are BYOB on the farm. Tickets are $50 each. Seating is limited. Call the Osage Chamber of Commerce at (641)-426-8324 for more info.