North Iowa food truck offers a taste of Puerto Rico

When Eddie's not making the meals, his daughter Nayshka and his sons Kenneth and Raphael do the work. Raphael, who takes orders in the Harbor Freight lot in Mason City while wearing a Rick and Morty t-shirt, said that his favorite thing to make is the tripleta sandwich. He jokes that he's gotten at least as good as his dad at making them.

"My dad taught me everything but for now, since I'm doing everything, me," Raphael said about who's better.

At first, Raphael was a little bit reticent to join his dad in a venture that requires a lot of work over long hours in cities around the North Iowa area. But now he appreciates some of the new places he gets to go to and the feeling that the work can sometimes bring about.

"You have to go back and forth when there's an event with people so it makes you feel alive," Raphael said.

Eddie likes the freedom that comes with running a food truck that mainly advertises through Facebook on the page: "Mi Rincón Borinqueño LLC." He likes being on his own time and meeting new people. He likes going to New Hampton one weekend and Ames the next.

"I've been to a lot of new places," he said.

But Eddie may eventually settle into a more fixed location.