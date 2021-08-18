 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday Night Live at Central Park in Mason City
0 comments

Friday Night Live at Central Park in Mason City

{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Friday Night Live (copy)

Main Street Mason City's Friday Night Live series 

 Main Street Mason City

This time out there will be inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and magic from Levey the Great as well as music from The Mockingbirds (who play music from the 1950s through the 1990s), food trucks and craft vendors. The event is slated to start at 4 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. Contact Main Street Mason City at (641)-494-0003 to hear more.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mark Wahlberg joins Kevin Hart in ‘Me Time’ at Netflix

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News