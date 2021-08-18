Friday Night Live at Central Park in Mason City

This time out there will be inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and magic from Levey the Great as well as music from The Mockingbirds (who play music from the 1950s through the 1990s), food trucks and craft vendors. The event is slated to start at 4 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. Contact Main Street Mason City at (641)-494-0003 to hear more.