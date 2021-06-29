Fourth of July events around North Iowa

Still debating how to spend your Fourth of July? Options abound.
Take a look at the celebrations going on around North Iowa:
- Wednesday, June 30 through Monday, July 5: "Celebrating American Independence" in Clear Lake: Get an early jump on the Fourth of July with a carnival at 5 p.m. and live music from the Split Second Band on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Thursday evening features music from Sideshow Bob at the same time. Friday is Arch Allies, Saturday is County Line Drive and Sunday is the Clear Lake Municipal Band from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. At 10 p.m., on Sunday, fireworks will start over Clear Lake. The first two days of the festivities, the bingo tent opens at 5 p.m. before noon openings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday, July 5, will feature the "Freedom 5K and Kids Fun Run" at 8 a.m. then the parade at 10 a.m., Sheltered Reality drumline at 1 p.m. and the Family Feud Game Show at 3 p.m.
- Thursday, July 1 through Saturday, July 3: A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa Freedom Rally at Freedom Park in Algona: For its 37th iteration, the A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa group is welcoming in motorcyclists from across the state of Iowa and around the region to take in: a bike show and rodeo, mud wrestling, duck races, fireworks and more than a dozen bands. Two of the biggest acts for the multi-day affair include Eddie Montgomery of the country band Montgomery Gentry on July 3 as well as the hard rock group Sevendust on July 2. As of Tuesday morning, tickets were listed as still being available at the gate for $60 for members of a state motorcyclists’ rights organization such as A.B.A.T.E. and $120 for non-members. The website for the event, abateiowafreedomrally.com, notes that RV sites are sold out at the Freedom Park and Plum Creek locations but that tent camping is still open at Freedom Park. The minimum age to attend the rally is 18 years old. Per the A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa website, the group is a not-for-profit organization that "allows ALL riders to unite in brotherhood to safeguard our rights and still remain individuals with differing views." For more info on the event, call (641)-858-5001.
- Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4: Eating contests aplenty in Charles City: Along with $5 pony rides on Friday at Central Park, a Firecracker 5K by the Cedar River at 7:30 a.m. on July 3 and a 10 p.m. fireworks show on Sunday night off of Southgate Drive, Charles City’s Independence Day happenings offer people a chance to eat as much as possible and win money in two different competitions both at Central Park. On Friday, at 5:30 p.m., the hot dog eating competition gets going but is limited to the first six contestants to register and has a $5 entry fee. Contestants have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs with buns that they can. The winner will receive a $100 cash prize and the runner-up gets $50. Sean Christiansen is the reigning contest champion with 12 dogs and buns consumed in 2019. Then, the following day, at 4 p.m., there's a free watermelon eating contest open to all ages. Participants have five minutes to eat as many seedless watermelon wedges as they can. The winner will receive a $100 Hy-Vee gift card and the runner-up gets a $50 gift card. For the full schedule of activities, contact the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce at (641)-228-4234.
- Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4: 4th of July Celebration in Northwood: This year’s Fourth of July events in the Worth County seat get going with a pool party on Friday at 5 p.m. followed by a beverage garden opening up at 6 p.m. on Central Avenue, food from The Pit BBQ and Smoked Meats and music from the group The Trip at 9 p.m. Saturday is marked by a golf tournament at Northwood Country Club at 10 a.m., a bags tournament at Strike Zone at 3 p.m., popcorn sales from the Northwood Theatre starting at 6 p.m. and a concert by The Dweebs at 9 p.m. Sunday, the big day, has a parade starting at 11 a.m. then a horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m. at Swensrud Park, basketball skills contest at Central Park at 4 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. at the airport.
- Saturday, July 3: Celebrate Independence Day in Osage: Things start with the sixth annual "On the Run for Education 5K & 1-Mile Run-Walk" at 7:30 a.m. which departs from City Park. From there, take in a parade at 10 a.m., chow down on some barbecue at 11 a.m. at the CRC Events Center and then finish off the day with fireworks at dusk at Interstate Park in Mitchell.
- Saturday, July 3 through Sunday, July 4: "Happy Days are Here Again" celebrations in Belmond: Like omelet breakfasts? Bingo? What about kickball tournaments? Do duck races tickle your fancy? Are you a fan of parades and fireworks? If the answer to all of those questions is a resounding "yes," then the Fourth of July weekend festivities in Belmond may be for you. Things get going on Saturday morning with the omelet breakfast at 8 a.m. at the fire station near the intersection of First Avenue Northeast and First Street Northeast. The tournament starts at 1 p.m. at City Ball Field and is $40 to register. Duck races launch at 5 p.m. at the Luick Swimming Pool, the street dance starts at 6 p.m. on East Main Street and the "Firecracker Classic 5K Fun Run & Walk" begins at 7:30 p.m. at the 500 block of East Main Street. On Sunday, the parade starts in the parking lot of True Value at 10:30 a.m. before snaking around to: First Avenue South, First Street Southeast, east to Seventh Avenue, then north one block to East Main Street and back to Second Avenue Northeast to the park. The porkchop dinner at the fire station starts at 11:30 a.m., bingo is at 2 p.m. and fireworks pop off at 10 p.m. To know even more, dial Darrel Karlyle at (515)-444-7911 or Todd Buseman (515)-210-8992.
- Saturday, July 3: Celebrate Independence Day in Spillville: Starting at 2 p.m., at Riverside Park/The Inwood attendees can enjoy bingo, free root beer, a community band and what’s billed as one of the biggest fireworks displays in Northeast Iowa. The main event gets going at 9:30 p.m. and admission to the park is $3 per person or $5 per car.
- Saturday, July 3: Fireworks at Mohawk Stadium in Mason City: Starting at 8:45 p.m., area residents will have the chance to hear patriotic tunes from the Mason City Municipal Band and then take in a fireworks show from the Exchange Club of Mason City. Concessions will not be available this year so attendees are encouraged to bring their own refreshments and snacks. Call (641)-422-1663 to get more info.
