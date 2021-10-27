Day of the Dead Talk at the Clear Lake Art Center on Oct. 31

Join Clear Lake Arts Center for a talk from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. by artist Liz Pangerl as she talks about the Day of the Dead tradition in Mexico. Liz has installed an ofrenda called "My Heart is a Flower". This interactive installation allows visitors to put the name of a loved one on a flower petal and then place it on the carousel. This talk is free and open to the public. The Clear Lake Arts Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 31.