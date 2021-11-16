 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cup O’ Joe Reader’s Theatre at Ventura Community Center on Nov 18

Cup O' Joe show

Rehearsing a scene for the Cup O Joe show are (from left) Stacey Nichols, Alice Hanley, Priscilla Mayland, Dave Coulter, Ron Barracks, Dave Spilman and Wendy Niccum.

Bad theater is back. Cup o' Joe Reader's Theatre is presenting a dark comedic melodrama by Jacky Garlock, "Krazy Kat Coffee." Tickets are $10 and available at the door. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 and Nov. 20, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Support local reporting. Subscribe. $5 for five months

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eli Saslow will speak at NIACC on Nov. 10

Eli Saslow will speak at NIACC on Nov. 10

Eli Saslow, author of the 2021-22 North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Common Read Rising Out of Hatred, will be speaking at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on Nov. 10.

Watch Now: Related Video

The shocking storyline 'The Office' creators planned for Jim and Pam

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News