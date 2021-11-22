 Skip to main content
Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls on Nov. 25

Dinner 2

What's Thanksgiving without pumpkin pie?!

Bring your family and enjoy a free meal with others in the Iowa Falls area at Bethany Lutheran Church. The meal will include turkey with all the traditional sides and pie. A free will donation will be accepted for those that wish to contribute to future meals. Carry out and delivery available. Call (641)-648-3555 for reservations or to volunteer. The meal will begin being served at noon.

