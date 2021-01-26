Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom hosts virtual Winter Dance Party concert

The three-day event commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock ‘n’ roll legends Holly, Richardson and Valens performed for the last time before they were killed in a plane crash, along with pilot Roger Peterson, on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north oaf Clear Lake.

The Holy Rocka Rollaz are no strangers to the Surf Ballroom and the Winter Dance Party.

The group was scheduled to perform at the ballroom’s first live, in-person show in nine months in December, but due to the coronavirus and subsequent restrictions, the Christmas show was held virtually instead.

The Holy Rocka Rollaz also played during the former U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s visit to the venue in October ahead of its recent designation as a National Historic Landmark.

The Surf Ballroom is Iowa’s 27th National Historic Landmark, joining a list including President Herbert Hoover’s birthplace cottage in West Branch and the Iowa governor’s resident Terrace Hill in downtown Des Moines.

There are nearly 2,600 National Historic Landmarks in the U.S.

National Historic Landmarks are buildings, sites, districts, structures, and objects that have been determined to be nationally significant in American history and culture.