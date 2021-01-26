Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom hosts virtual Winter Dance Party concert

The Surf Ballroom & Museum will celebrate the lives and legacies of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson differently this February.
The Holy Rocka Rollaz, a Minnesota-based trio that plays high-energy early American rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly, will perform a virtual commemorative 2021 Winter Dance Party concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
"We simply couldn't let a year pass us by without honoring our Three Stars," the Surf Ballroom posted on its Facebook page Monday.
The virtual concert falls on what would’ve been the third, and final, day of this year's Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake.
The Surf Ballroom’s Board of Directors announced the cancellation of the annual event in late December amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sold-out Don McLean show scheduled for Feb. 3 has also been postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced once it’s available.
McLean, an American singer-songwriter, memorialized the Holly, Richardson and Valens plane crash as “the day the music died” in his 1971 epic hit “American Pie.”
Organizers initially planned to host Winter Dance Party — an event that draws hundreds of rock ‘n’ roll fans from around the world — on Feb. 4-6 with limited capacity and social distancing but later called it off for the safety of their patrons, volunteers and staff.
The three-day event commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock ‘n’ roll legends Holly, Richardson and Valens performed for the last time before they were killed in a plane crash, along with pilot Roger Peterson, on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north oaf Clear Lake.
The Holy Rocka Rollaz are no strangers to the Surf Ballroom and the Winter Dance Party.
The group was scheduled to perform at the ballroom’s first live, in-person show in nine months in December, but due to the coronavirus and subsequent restrictions, the Christmas show was held virtually instead.
The Holy Rocka Rollaz also played during the former U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s visit to the venue in October ahead of its recent designation as a National Historic Landmark.
The Surf Ballroom is Iowa’s 27th National Historic Landmark, joining a list including President Herbert Hoover’s birthplace cottage in West Branch and the Iowa governor’s resident Terrace Hill in downtown Des Moines.
There are nearly 2,600 National Historic Landmarks in the U.S.
National Historic Landmarks are buildings, sites, districts, structures, and objects that have been determined to be nationally significant in American history and culture.
Tickets for the virtual Winter Dance Party concert cost $15 and are available at www.surfballroom.com.
The Winter Dance Party will return on Feb. 3-5, 2022.
For information about the Winter Dance Party, visit www.winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com or follow the Surf Ballroom & Museum Facebook page.
