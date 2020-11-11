Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom announces Winter Dance Party 2021 lineup

The Winter Dance Party is on.
Organizers announced Tuesday the 2021 event will return on Feb. 3-6 with a lineup of fan favorites at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake with limited capacity and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are committed to safely continuing and presenting this beloved tradition despite our extremely reduced capacity,” said Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom executive director. “Our team has been meeting to discuss and plan details for several months, and we feel that we are ready to present a live show in this format.”
Seating will be provided with every ticket sold, and ticketholders will be required to wear face masks upon entry to the venue and while away from their seats.
Additional safety protocols have been implemented, like temperature screening for staff, frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces, hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue and social distancing signage in place.
The four-day event commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens performed for the last time before they were killed in a plane crash, along with pilot Roger Peterson, on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north of Clear Lake.
“American Pie” singer Don McLean, The Killer Vees & Friends featuring Edan Everly, Jason D. Williams, Holy Rocka Rollaz and Austin Allsup are scheduled to play the event.
“Amidst so much uncertainty, one thing we are sure of is that we want the music to live on,” said Shane Cooney, Winter Dance Party entertainment director and producer. “The artists on the schedule believe in our mission and are so thrilled to be playing at the event.”
Wednesday, Feb. 3
American singer-songwriter Don McLean will get the party started Wednesday evening with a limited-capacity, seated show.
McLean memorialized the Holly, Richardson and Valens plane crash as “the day the music died” in his 1971 epic hit “American Pie.” 2021 marks 50 years since the song was released.
It will be his first appearance at the Surf Ballroom since 1994.
Tickets for the show will be individually priced.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Thursday will feature John Mueller's “Winter Dance Party,” the official live and authentic re-creation of Holly, Valens and the Richardson’s final tour.
The live performance will include more than two hours of “unbridled, high-voltage entertainment” featuring hit songs of the ‘50s, like “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace” and more.
Friday, Feb. 5
Friday’s entertainment lineup includes The Killer Vees & Friends featuring Edan Everly.
The Killer Vees comprise national music scene veterans Jeff, Tommy, Matt and Bennett Vee, the sons, nephew and grandson, respectively, of the late Bobby Vee.
They’ve toured and performed with Chuck Berry, Paul McCartney, Jerry Lee Lewis and others.
They will perform with Edan Everly, son of Don Everly of The Everly Brothers.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Jason D. Williams, a touring pianist; Holy Rocka Rollaz, a Minnesota-based trio; and Dance Party favorite Austin Allsup, son of late Cricket and Surf Ballroom legend Tommy Allsup, will take the historic ballroom stage on Saturday evening.
Advanced Winter Dance Party tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Tickets for the three-day pass — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — are $110 and are valid for admission and seating. There is space available on the dance floor during these evenings for dancing.
Due to the Surf Ballroom’s limited capacity, minimum ticket purchase requirements will be imposed to maximize space. To reserve a four-person booth, a minimum of two tickets must be purchased; for a six-person booth, a minimum of four tickets must be purchased and to reserve an eight-person table on the dance floor, eight tickets must be bought.
All tickets for the event are non-refundable, except in the event of a cancellation, and the entertainment lineup is subject to change.
Tickets and seating reservations may be purchased online at www.surfballroom.com or by calling the Surf’s box office at 641-357-6151 beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. There will be no in-person sales at the box office.
For information about the 2021 Winter Dance Party, visit www.winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com, call 641-357-6151 or email info@surfballroom.com.
