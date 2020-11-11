Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom announces Winter Dance Party 2021 lineup

The Winter Dance Party is on.

Organizers announced Tuesday the 2021 event will return on Feb. 3-6 with a lineup of fan favorites at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake with limited capacity and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to safely continuing and presenting this beloved tradition despite our extremely reduced capacity,” said Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom executive director. “Our team has been meeting to discuss and plan details for several months, and we feel that we are ready to present a live show in this format.”

Seating will be provided with every ticket sold, and ticketholders will be required to wear face masks upon entry to the venue and while away from their seats.

Additional safety protocols have been implemented, like temperature screening for staff, frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces, hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue and social distancing signage in place.