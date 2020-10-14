Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom announces Holy Rocka Rollaz holiday show

To adhere to the social distancing guidelines, Christmas with the Rollaz will be a seated show with limited capacity.

Lietz said the Surf Ballroom will sell no more than 400 tickets, which is less than one-fourth of its capacity.

Attendees will be seated at tables on the dance floor and staggered every other booth along the perimeter for the show. They will also be required to wear masks to enter the venue and when they’re away from their seats waiting for a drink, looking at the museum or visiting the restroom.

Other safety measures, like disinfecting commonly used handles and surfaces, will also be done to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Advance tickets costing $17 each will go on sale Thursday. Tickets at the door will cost $22.

“We’re excited to have a show and work toward other small shows in the spring,” Lietz said.

The Holy Rocka Rollaz performance takes place about three months before the Surf Ballroom is scheduled to host its multi-day event to commemorate the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where Holly, Richardson and Valens performed for the last time.