Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom announces Holy Rocka Rollaz holiday show
Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom announces Holy Rocka Rollaz holiday show

The Holy Rocka Rollaz

The Holy Rocka Rollaz will perform 7-10 p.m. Friday in downtown Mason City as part of the Friday Night Live summer series.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake has announced its first live, in-person performance since March.

Christmas with the Rollaz featuring the Holy Rocka Rollaz, a Minnesota-based trio that plays high-energy early American rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

“It’s one of the things that we have decided to move forward with because we feel we can safely do so,” said Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom executive director.

The show, including a mix of holiday tunes and 1950s hits, will be the historic venue’s first since COVID-19 shuttered its doors and cleared months of scheduled events on March 17.

Country artist Tyler Farr and special guest Ross Ellis were the last to perform on the Surf Ballroom stage. Their concert was March 7.

laurie lietz 2015

Laurie Lietz

The Surf Ballroom, a 30,000-square-foot historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark known as the last stage rising musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed on before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.

It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2012 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, recognized the Surf Ballroom as a historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark as part of its ongoing landmark series in 2009.

In 2019, it was one of five nominees for the Venue of the Year – Small Capacity Academy of Country Music Award.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum, which operates as a nonprofit under the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, relies on revenue from concerts, events and gatherings to remain open.

The Surf reopened its rock ‘n’ roll museum in May, but it hasn’t seen nearly the traffic it has in previous summers.

At least 30 events, including weddings, graduation parties, proms and concerts, planned for March, April or May were canceled or rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve canceled dozens and dozens of shows since March that were never announced and tickets were never on sale,” Lietz said.

Surf 1

The Surf Ballroom & Museum has been closed since March 17. It reopened its museum in May.

The Holy Rocka Rollaz show has been on the calendar since February, but it was just recently announced publicly.

It’s the first the Surf feels it can safely offer while abiding by social distancing guidelines, Lietz said.

“We haven’t been able to find a good fit, but this show happens to lend itself to social distancing,” she said. “It’s not the crowd that stands shoulder to shoulder at the stage, and we feel we can make it happen and keep everyone safe while enjoying live music.”

To adhere to the social distancing guidelines, Christmas with the Rollaz will be a seated show with limited capacity.

Lietz said the Surf Ballroom will sell no more than 400 tickets, which is less than one-fourth of its capacity.

Attendees will be seated at tables on the dance floor and staggered every other booth along the perimeter for the show. They will also be required to wear masks to enter the venue and when they’re away from their seats waiting for a drink, looking at the museum or visiting the restroom.

Other safety measures, like disinfecting commonly used handles and surfaces, will also be done to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

https://youtu.be/U0Youpx4GNg

Advance tickets costing $17 each will go on sale Thursday. Tickets at the door will cost $22. 

“We’re excited to have a show and work toward other small shows in the spring,” Lietz said.

The Holy Rocka Rollaz performance takes place about three months before the Surf Ballroom is scheduled to host its multi-day event to commemorate the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where Holly, Richardson and Valens performed for the last time.

An announcement related to the event, which draws hundreds from around the world, will likely come later this month, Lietz said.

“We are looking toward Winter Dance Party a bit and trying to make a decision there,” she said. “We likely can’t do it the way we’ve done it before, but we’re looking at some things to commemorate the event.”

To purchase tickets to Christmas with the Rollaz, call the Surf Ballroom & Museum at 641-357-6151 or visit www.surfballroom.com

Buddy Holly coverage over the years

On February 3, 1959, rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper (aka J.P. Richardson) and pilot Roger Peterson were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake after their performance at the Surf Ballroom. They had been traveling across the Midwest on their "Winter Dance Party" tour.

Collected here is just a handful of related coverage from the Globe Gazette over the years.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

