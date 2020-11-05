Clear Lake's Color the Wind kite festival slated to return in 2022

There will not be a Color the Wind kite festival in Clear Lake in 2021.
But don’t fret colorful kite lovers, it will return.
The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday afternoon that its Board of Directors voted to take over the event in February 2022 with guidance from longtime organizers Larry and Kay Day.
The Days started the Color the Wind kite festival in 2001 to share their passion of flying kites with others in the community they’ve called home for decades.
Since then, the kite festival has attracted hundreds of thousands of spectators and kite flyers from across the country to enjoy the free event featuring kites of all shapes and sizes flying over Clear Lake.
In February, the Days announced 2020 would be their final year organizing the Color the Wind kite festival.
“It’s been an opportunity for us to give back to this wonderful community, and it’s been good to us,” said Larry Day, festival founder. “But it’s time for us to take a step back.”
After the Days’ announcement, the chamber expressed interest in learning the ins and outs of continuing Color the Wind, but the global pandemic prevented the transfer of information in a timeframe that would make a 2021 event possible.
Larry Day met with the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce last week to discuss a path forward with the event.
“Ideally, we’d love to present Color the Wind in February 2021, but we all know circumstances have been less than ideal this year,” Clear Lake Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan said. “With the Days’ guidance, we are confident Color the Wind will return in its full glory in February 2022, and it is our honor to continue the Days’ legacy and this remarkable event.”
The chamber recognized the Days with the Soaring Above and Beyond Award earlier this year for their selfless contribution to the betterment of the area that cannot be ignored.
In the festival’s nearly 20-year history, the Days have canceled it twice due to deteriorating ice conditions, once in 2013 and the other in 2017.
The 2018 event drew its largest crowd with an estimated 10,000 people, Day said earlier this year, crediting blue skies, sunshine and the kite festival’s footage on CBS Sunday Morning.
The Color the Wind kite festival has been featured in several publications in the past, including Disney’s Family Fun Magazine, AAA Living, Senior Lifestyle Advantage, Our Iowa, Iowa Outdoors and others.
The festival was also the subject of a feature program done by Iowa Public Television.
The next Color the Wind kite festival is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 19, 2022.
For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeiowa.com.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette.
