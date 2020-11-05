Clear Lake's Color the Wind kite festival slated to return in 2022

Larry Day met with the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce last week to discuss a path forward with the event.

“Ideally, we’d love to present Color the Wind in February 2021, but we all know circumstances have been less than ideal this year,” Clear Lake Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan said. “With the Days’ guidance, we are confident Color the Wind will return in its full glory in February 2022, and it is our honor to continue the Days’ legacy and this remarkable event.”

The chamber recognized the Days with the Soaring Above and Beyond Award earlier this year for their selfless contribution to the betterment of the area that cannot be ignored.

In the festival’s nearly 20-year history, the Days have canceled it twice due to deteriorating ice conditions, once in 2013 and the other in 2017.

The 2018 event drew its largest crowd with an estimated 10,000 people, Day said earlier this year, crediting blue skies, sunshine and the kite festival’s footage on CBS Sunday Morning.

The Color the Wind kite festival has been featured in several publications in the past, including Disney’s Family Fun Magazine, AAA Living, Senior Lifestyle Advantage, Our Iowa, Iowa Outdoors and others.