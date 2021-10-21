Clear Lake Surf Ballroom's Winter Dance Party lineup announced

The Winter Dance Party returns to the Surf Ballroom & Museum Thursday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

The three-day event commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock ‘n’ roll legends Holly, Richardson and Valens performed for the last time before they were killed in a plane crash, along with pilot Roger Peterson, on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north of Clear Lake.

The first night on Feb. 3 will feature Don McLean and his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and ticket prices will cost $39 in advance and $44 at the door.

McLean, an American singer-songwriter, memorialized the plane crash as “the day the music died” in his 1971 epic hit “American Pie.”

Killer Vees & Friends, featuring Edan Everly & Ricky Nelson Remembered with special guest Albert Lee, and The Whitesidewalls will take the stage on Friday, Feb. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. with ticket prices being $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

The last day has a long list of talent taking the stage, which will include: Los Lobos, Jason D. Williams, The Fireballs featuring Jimmy Gilmer, Austin Allsup, and the Holy Rocka Rollaz. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the individual tickets costing $60 in advance and $70 at the door.

Three-day passes will cost $120 per person. Booth and table seating is only available for reservation with the purchase of the three-day ticket. Booth upgrades are on a first-come, first-serve basis until they're sold out.

Individual general admission tickets and three-day passes will go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. Individual tickets do not have the booth option upgrade, but floor seating is being offered for the first day only.

Tickets are non-refundable and entertainment subject to change. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.surfballroom.com/boxoffice.

For information about the Winter Dance Party, visit www.winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com or follow the Surf Ballroom & Museum Facebook page.

The Surf Ballroom is Iowa’s 27th National Historic Landmark, joining a list including President Herbert Hoover’s birthplace cottage in West Branch and the Iowa governor’s resident Terrace Hill in downtown Des Moines.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

