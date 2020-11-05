Clear Lake native's group plays at U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Cutting Ceremony

A Clear Lake native and her husband have been tapped to perform at the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Cutting Ceremony today.
Karisa Doughty Hoover and Cie Hoover, who comprise Colorado-based folk-rock duo You Knew Me When, will play music from their latest album “Songs of the San Juans” and more at Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest in Colorado.
The tree cutting and ceremony aren’t open to the public but they will be livestreamed at 3:30 p.m. on the GMUG National Forests Facebook page.
The livestream will be available on the GMUG National Forests Facebook page.
Support Local Journalism
The tradition of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, or "The People’s Tree," began in 1964 when Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John W. McCormack placed a live Christmas tree on the Capitol lawn. This tree lived three years before succumbing to wind and root damage.
In 1970, the Capitol Architect asked the U.S. Forest Service to provide a new Christmas tree, and since then, a different national forest has been chosen each year to provide the tree.
Once cut, wrapped and secured, the tree will begin its journey to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10. The tree is slated to visit 10 communities for a series of outdoor festivities hosted by local communities.
Check globegazette.com later to learn more about the You Knew Me When’s Capitol Christmas Tree Cutting Ceremony experience.
dec 26 1950.jpg
Dec 24 2004.jpg
dec 10 1977 musical gift.jpg
dec 27 1948 christmas lights.jpg
dec 14 1932 christmas tree ad.jpg
dec 14 1931.jpg
dec 18 1936 christmas carols.jpg
dec 8 1930 90s nostalgia as in 1890s.jpg
dec 20 1930 christmas cub-gazette.jpg
dec 23 1944.jpg
dec 21 1939 christmas wwii.jpg
dec 4 1932 christmas.jpg
dec 24 1936.jpg
dec 12 1932.jpg
dec 24 1940 christmas cheer.jpg
dec 25 1941 christmas charity.jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!