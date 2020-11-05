Clear Lake native's group plays at U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Cutting Ceremony

A Clear Lake native and her husband have been tapped to perform at the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Cutting Ceremony today.

Karisa Doughty Hoover and Cie Hoover, who comprise Colorado-based folk-rock duo You Knew Me When, will play music from their latest album “Songs of the San Juans” and more at Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest in Colorado.

The tree cutting and ceremony aren’t open to the public but they will be livestreamed at 3:30 p.m. on the GMUG National Forests Facebook page.

The tradition of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, or "The People’s Tree," began in 1964 when Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John W. McCormack placed a live Christmas tree on the Capitol lawn. This tree lived three years before succumbing to wind and root damage.

In 1970, the Capitol Architect asked the U.S. Forest Service to provide a new Christmas tree, and since then, a different national forest has been chosen each year to provide the tree.