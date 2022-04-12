 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake on April 16

Found One

A file photo from April 2014, Jaime Colsrud, of Clear Lake, holds the basket as her daughter, Brileigh, drops an Easter egg in her basket.

This is a free event for children and meant for ages two to 3rd grade. Age groups will be divided to hunt in separate areas of the gardens. Each age group will have the opportunity to find a golden egg and win an Easter basket. Baskets courtesy of Clear Lake Rotary. Bring your camera and have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Event is from 10 a.m. to noon.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

