Clear Lake chamber, One Vision nix in-person Christmas by the Lake, Festival of Trees events

The chamber is also working on other virtual events to support local businesses as well as provide a safe way for children to see Santa Claus this year.

Doughan said high school industrial tech students are building a mailbox for outside the Santa House so children can send letters to Santa and receive a reply from him.

Last week, the Everybody Plays Committee announced its “Playground Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason” event at City Beach on Sunday, Dec. 6, would be held virtually due to the surge in area COVID-19 cases and new restrictions.

Because of the pandemic, the lighted parade and fireworks — historically some of the weekend’s biggest draws — weren’t scheduled to take place this year.

Christmas by the Lake is a holiday tradition that has provided food, fun and festivities for thousands of North Iowans since the early 1990s.

The weekend event is the culmination of weeks of work on behalf of an all-volunteer organizing committee. Last year the event celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb thanked the chamber for creating alternate opportunities for people young and old to still enjoy the holidays in the community during this tough time.