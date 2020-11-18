Clear Lake chamber, One Vision nix in-person Christmas by the Lake, Festival of Trees events

Nearly two months after the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced “Home for the Holidays” Christmas by the Lake weekend activities, it’s rolling back some of its plans.
The weekend, scheduled Dec. 4-6, will not feature in-person activities due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and updates to the governor’s public health emergency proclamation, said Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
“We’re trying to work on some things to keep the spirit of Christmas alive even though we can’t have our typical Christmas by the Lake in-person events,” she said.
Doughan’s remarks came during the Clear Lake City Council meeting Monday evening shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference ordering a limited mask mandate and other restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa.
A formal announcement was made Tuesday on the chamber's Facebook page.
When the chamber announced its plans to proceed with modified Christmas by the Lake activities in mid-October, the 14-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate was about 10.57% in Cerro Gordo County, but recently, it’s more than doubled, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Monday, Cerro Gordo County had 2,788 positive COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths and 1,243 recovered.
Given the circumstances, the chamber wants to be “good stewards of our community and our health care system,” while “bringing a little bit of Christmas joy to the season,” Doughan said.
“We deeply appreciate the community’s support during this unusual year,” the chamber wrote in its Facebook post.
The chamber plans to offer several safe and socially distanced family fun activities during this year’s Christmas by the Lake, like Clear Lake Bank & Trust’s virtual prince and princess contest.
Doughan said One Vision will stage its 25th annual Festival of Trees in participating downtown businesses' storefronts through Dec. 6.
Each year, area volunteers come together to show their Christmas spirit by decorating a variety of trees, wreaths and swags for this annual event.
The decorated trees will be available for purchase from Nov. 25 to Dec. 6 online at www.OVFOT.org.
Support Local Journalism
One Vision will host a virtual Lights on 5K, and all proceeds will go toward purchasing Christmas gifts for the people it serves. To register, visit www.lightson5K.org.
The chamber is also working on other virtual events to support local businesses as well as provide a safe way for children to see Santa Claus this year.
Doughan said high school industrial tech students are building a mailbox for outside the Santa House so children can send letters to Santa and receive a reply from him.
Last week, the Everybody Plays Committee announced its “Playground Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason” event at City Beach on Sunday, Dec. 6, would be held virtually due to the surge in area COVID-19 cases and new restrictions.
Because of the pandemic, the lighted parade and fireworks — historically some of the weekend’s biggest draws — weren’t scheduled to take place this year.
Christmas by the Lake is a holiday tradition that has provided food, fun and festivities for thousands of North Iowans since the early 1990s.
The weekend event is the culmination of weeks of work on behalf of an all-volunteer organizing committee. Last year the event celebrated its 25th anniversary.
Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb thanked the chamber for creating alternate opportunities for people young and old to still enjoy the holidays in the community during this tough time.
He also urged residents to use their “ability to reason,” wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands frequently to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within Clear Lake.
“We must think before we act,” Crabb said.
Christmas by the Lake, which has won several tourism awards for best holiday festival, generally goes on as planned unless bitterly cold temperatures or blizzard-like conditions occur.
The festival has been postponed twice since it began, once in 1995 and again in 2018.
For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeiowa.com.
dec 26 1950.jpg
Dec 24 2004.jpg
dec 10 1977 musical gift.jpg
dec 27 1948 christmas lights.jpg
dec 14 1932 christmas tree ad.jpg
dec 14 1931.jpg
dec 18 1936 christmas carols.jpg
dec 8 1930 90s nostalgia as in 1890s.jpg
dec 20 1930 christmas cub-gazette.jpg
dec 23 1944.jpg
dec 21 1939 christmas wwii.jpg
dec 4 1932 christmas.jpg
dec 24 1936.jpg
dec 12 1932.jpg
dec 24 1940 christmas cheer.jpg
dec 25 1941 christmas charity.jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!