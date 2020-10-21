Clear Lake Chamber announces more Christmas by the Lake activities

Additional activities have been announced for Christmas by the Lake in downtown Clear Lake this December.
The "Home for the Holidays" Christmas by the Lake weekend, organized by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5.
“We know the weekend will look very different without some of our beloved Christmas by the Lake activities. However, we’re hoping to spread some holiday cheer by offering safe, outdoor, socially-distanced, family-friendly activities to enjoy,” said Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
Because of the pandemic, the lighted parade and fireworks — historically some of the weekend’s biggest draws — won’t take place.
Some of the activities confirmed for “Home for the Holidays” are:
- Clear Lake Public Library Storytime in a Bag grab-and-go Christmas activity
- Holiday Bazaar at the Senior Citizens Center
- Live street performers
- Socially distanced Santa House visits
- Clear Lake Bank & Trust’s virtual prince and princess contest
- Timbercrest’s Decorate the Deck Contest
- Everybody Plays Playground Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason Additional activities are in the works.
Additional activities are in the works and will be announced ahead of the holiday weekend.
For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeiowa.com.
