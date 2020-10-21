 Skip to main content
Clear Lake Chamber announces more Christmas by the Lake activities
Clear Lake Chamber announces more Christmas by the Lake activities

Clear Lake - Christmas by the Lake - Sleigh

Hundreds of people took advantage of the horse-drawn sleigh rides offered Saturday during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake.

 Jerry Smith
Clear Lake - Christmas by the Lake - Trolley

The line stretched nearly a half block long as people waited to take a free trolley ride around downtown on Dec. 7 during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake.

Additional activities have been announced for Christmas by the Lake in downtown Clear Lake this December.

The "Home for the Holidays" Christmas by the Lake weekend, organized by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5.

“We know the weekend will look very different without some of our beloved Christmas by the Lake activities. However, we’re hoping to spread some holiday cheer by offering safe, outdoor, socially-distanced, family-friendly activities to enjoy,” said Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

Because of the pandemic, the lighted parade and fireworks — historically some of the weekend’s biggest draws — won’t take place.

Chamber: Activities confirmed for Christmas by the Lake

Some of the activities confirmed for “Home for the Holidays” are:

  • Clear Lake Public Library Storytime in a Bag grab-and-go Christmas activity
  • Holiday Bazaar at the Senior Citizens Center
  • Live street performers
  • Socially distanced Santa House visits
  • Clear Lake Bank & Trust’s virtual prince and princess contest
  • Timbercrest’s Decorate the Deck Contest
  • Everybody Plays Playground Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason Additional activities are in the works.

Additional activities are in the works and will be announced ahead of the holiday weekend.

For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeiowa.com.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette.

