Clear Lake band brings experience to the North Iowa music scene

Exploring musical styles and the experience gained has taught The Mockingbirds to spread their wings when they perform.

The Mockingbirds, a Clear Lake based band, is made up of husband-and-wife duo Rich and Tina Mock, with the occasional addition of friends or family members joining them on stage.

Both Mocks have been on a stage since a young age. Tina grew up dancing and started playing in bands when she was 18 years old. Rich's journey in music started when he was 16 years old.

The two were playing in separate bands for several years, and after they started dating, the idea of doing shows together came about.

"The reason I started playing music with Tina is because I was working at the music store, and a country band that she was playing in needed a guitar player that night, and I was for hire," said Rich.

"I was like 'I know a guy,'" said Tina with a laugh.

"We both had a common interest and she sings really good and she plays bass and I am a guitar player. We kind of needed each other in that respect," said Rich.

The Mockingbirds have been officially performing for seven years now, which, according to Rich, has been the longest-running band that either have been a part of, and the most successful.

The band's first show was at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake in March of 2015, opening for Gaelic Storm. Rich said they only had a few practices before taking the stage.

"After 30 plus years of playing music and in bands, (we have) the confidence of our abilities and limitations and what we can do and how we can entertain. But you always still get a few butterflies because you want to do good," said Rich.

"If anything, that (show) was a little bit more comfortable because we've kind of tried a few different things," said Tina.

The two described The Mockingbirds as a "loud rock band" but they're not afraid to dip into other genres. Tina said they have gone from blues to '80s hair metal within one performance. Currently, all songs they perform are covers but there is a possibility for originals to come in the future.

"I haven't inflicted my original music on the public for a few years now. Tina actually started out with an original album," said Rich. "There seems to be an interest in some original-based acoustic music."

Rich said a highlight of their performance is Tina's yodeling ability.

"It's fun to see that kind of (musical) diversity and that [the audience is] not like 'what in the world are they doing?'" said Rich

"Believe me, when I started yodeling, that's how it was," Tina added. "They loved it at the VFW because they like a good polka."

The Mockingbirds do not have shows confirmed yet for 2022 but they expect to perform between 20-30 shows this year.

"I thought maybe at 50 I'd retire but it seems like after this year, people are still interested hearing what we have to offer," said Rich.

"(I'm) looking forward to see what 2022 has. Mostly just anticipating getting back to a new norm and getting back out there and playing more shows," he said.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

