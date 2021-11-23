Clear Lake Arts Center announces new interim director

The Clear Lake Arts Center announced on Saturday the hiring of Jessi Myers as the interim director beginning Nov. 30.

Myers graduated from Clear Lake High School and attended University of Northern Iowa before moving to Nashville, according to a press release from the arts center.

Myers returned to the area after 15 years and is on the board for the Clear Lake Farmers Market as well.

“Jessi’s dedication to our community will lead the organization in our next phase. Jessi is a strategic thinker, has countless ideas and a passion for the Arts Center’s mission and values. She has built strong relationships with other community organizations, businesses and individuals,” said Clear Lake Arts Center board president Kathy Ingram in the statement.

“I am excited to show Clear Lake, and the surrounding communities, that the Clear Lake Arts Center has a lot to offer,” said Myers. “Some familiar and comfortable, some new and fresh."

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

