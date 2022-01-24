 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Classic Albums Live: AC/DC Back in Black at NIACC Thursday, Jan. 27

  Updated
North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium

A view of the North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium seating.

Classic Albums Live is a North Iowa favorite that uses the world’s best musicians to recreate AC/DC’s album "Back in Black," followed by a set of their greatest hits. AC/DC have sold more than 200 million records worldwide. "Back in Black" sold 50 million, making it the highest-selling album by any band. Classic Albums Live will honor the legacy of AC/DC by performing their Back in Black album and greatest hits with joy and dedication, note-for-note, cut-for-cut. Performance begins at Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20. Call for tickets at 641-422-4188.

