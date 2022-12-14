 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas with the Annie Moses Band at NIACC Auditorium in Mason City on Dec. 20

North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium

A view of the North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium seating.

 North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium

The Annie Moses Band will be performing their Christmas traditions at 7 p.m. on Dec. 20. This show will be at the NIACC Auditorium They have been taking music to new heights for over a decade. As the “first family of American music,” this sibling band applies its classically honed, all-American talent to a cornucopia of iconic melodies throughout innovative arrangements and masterful original songwriting. The Nashville-raised and New York-trained ensemble delivers a spellbinding musical odyssey. This show has become a holiday tradition for families all across America. Tickets start at $20.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

