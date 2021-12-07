 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christmas Skate with Santa and the Grinch at Roller City in Mason City on Dec. 10

Roller skating at Roller City

Skating at Roller City.

Join Roller City from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a Christmas-themed evening of your favorite Christmas songs, themed snacks and games, and more. Meet and take photos with Santa and the friendly Grinch, too.  Admission is $9. Buy a child admission, get a parent in free.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 6-month-old daughter Lili is a ‘sweet-natured baby’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News