Christmas by the Lake gets community in the holiday spirit

Clear Lake was the place to be to get into the holiday spirit with its annual "Christmas by the Lake" event on Saturday.

The four-day event has something for the whole family to enjoy, from shopping to seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus. Most of the festivities were held on Saturday, kicked off with a breakfast with Santa.

Crowning of the Christmas by the Lake prince and princess happened Saturday morning. The royalty for this year's season is Payton Heck and Lucy Maulsby, who will be part of the parade later on.

Clear Lake Arts Center was hosting a "Candy Land Contest Voting" event, where people could vote on their favorite gingerbread houses. Music was being played by young musicians during the morning hours.

Families also had the chance to say hello to the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, the animals at the petting zoo, and grab a few treats at the marketplace.