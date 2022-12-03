 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Christmas by the Lake gets community in the holiday spirit

  • Updated
  • 0

Clear Lake was the place to be to get into the holiday spirit with its annual "Christmas by the Lake" event on Saturday.

Christmas by the Lake 7

People taking part in a photo opportunity with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, a fundraiser for Clear Lake High School dance team, during Christmas by the Lake on Saturday.

The four-day event has something for the whole family to enjoy, from shopping to seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus. Most of the festivities were held on Saturday, kicked off with a breakfast with Santa.

Crowning of the Christmas by the Lake prince and princess happened Saturday morning. The royalty for this year's season is Payton Heck and Lucy Maulsby, who will be part of the parade later on.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Clear Lake Arts Center was hosting a "Candy Land Contest Voting" event, where people could vote on their favorite gingerbread houses. Music was being played by young musicians during the morning hours.

Christmas by the Lake 6

Anna Burns plays holiday tunes at Clear Lake Arts Center during Christmas by the Lake on Saturday.

Families also had the chance to say hello to the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, the animals at the petting zoo, and grab a few treats at the marketplace.

People are also reading…

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it. Subscribe.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2022 - November edition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News