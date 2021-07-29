 Skip to main content
Charley Western Trail Bridge Opening in Charles City
Charley Western Trail Bridge Opening in Charles City

Trail bridge construction 2 (copy)

Reconstruction of the previously destroyed Charley Western Trail Bridge in Charles City from February of this year.

 Lisa Grouette

A little more than four years after the former bridge collapsed, Charles City has a brand new bridge to showcase. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the structure begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday and is free and open to the public. The best way to go to get access is from South Grand Avenue next to Treasure Chest.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

