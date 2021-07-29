Charley Western Trail Bridge Opening in Charles City

A little more than four years after the former bridge collapsed, Charles City has a brand new bridge to showcase. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the structure begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday and is free and open to the public. The best way to go to get access is from South Grand Avenue next to Treasure Chest.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Jared McNett
Reporter
