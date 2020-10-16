Chamber: Activities confirmed for Christmas by the Lake

Christmas by the Lake will return to downtown Clear Lake in some form this December.

The holiday event, organized by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, will be on Saturday, Dec. 5.

This year’s Christmas by the Lake will feature safe and socially distanced family fun activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the chamber’s event calendar, some of those confirmed are Lights on 5K, drive-thru Breakfast with Santa, One Vision’s annual Festival of Trees, Clear Lake Arts Center’s 12 Days Holiday Market, Outdoor Christmas Market at Simply Nourished, Hovick Family Farm Petting Zoo and Christmas with the Rollaz featuring the Holy Rocka Rollaz at the Surf Ballroom & Museum.

Because of the pandemic, the lighted parade and fireworks — some of the weekend’s biggest draws — won’t take place this year, the chamber announced.

Additional activities are in the works.

Christmas by the Lake is a holiday tradition that has provided food, fun and festivities for thousands of North Iowans since the early 1990s.

The weekend event is the culmination of weeks of work on behalf of an all-volunteer organizing committee. Last year the event celebrated its 25th anniversary.