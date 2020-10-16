Chamber: Activities confirmed for Christmas by the Lake

Christmas by the Lake will return to downtown Clear Lake in some form this December.
The holiday event, organized by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, will be on Saturday, Dec. 5.
This year’s Christmas by the Lake will feature safe and socially distanced family fun activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the chamber’s event calendar, some of those confirmed are Lights on 5K, drive-thru Breakfast with Santa, One Vision’s annual Festival of Trees, Clear Lake Arts Center’s 12 Days Holiday Market, Outdoor Christmas Market at Simply Nourished, Hovick Family Farm Petting Zoo and Christmas with the Rollaz featuring the Holy Rocka Rollaz at the Surf Ballroom & Museum.
Because of the pandemic, the lighted parade and fireworks — some of the weekend’s biggest draws — won’t take place this year, the chamber announced.
Additional activities are in the works.
Christmas by the Lake is a holiday tradition that has provided food, fun and festivities for thousands of North Iowans since the early 1990s.
Support Local Journalism
The weekend event is the culmination of weeks of work on behalf of an all-volunteer organizing committee. Last year the event celebrated its 25th anniversary.
Historically, the event features a lighted parade, Polar Bear Dip, Santa, outdoor market, horse-drawn sleigh and carriage rides, fireworks finale and much more.
The Polar Bear Club announced on Facebook last month that the Polar Bear Dip, which benefits Make-A-Wish of North Iowa and Toys for Tots, and takes place during the weekend’s festivities will not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Christmas by the Lake, which has won several tourism awards for best holiday festival, generally goes on as planned unless bitterly cold temperatures or blizzard-like conditions occur.
The festival has been postponed twice since it began, once in 1995 and again in 2018.
For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeiowa.com.
012 XmasTree Wright 1910
American Legion Christmas party
Cheer Fund Christmas
Children and tree
Children at party SL2902.jpg
Christmas boxes for troops SL11437.jpg
Christmas Cheer SL5033.jpg
Christmas Cheer SL5972.jpg
Christmas Cheer SL7029.jpg
Christmas decorations SL7059 02.jpg
Christmas decorations SL7059 03.jpg
Christmas lights SL694.jpg
Christmas lights SL2920a.jpg
Christmas lights SL2920b.jpg
Christmas lights SL2933.jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!