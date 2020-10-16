 Skip to main content
Chamber: Activities confirmed for Christmas by the Lake
Chamber: Activities confirmed for Christmas by the Lake

Clear Lake - Christmas by the Lake - Santa

Harrison (3) and Scarlett (7) McInroy of Clear Lake tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas during Christmas by the Lake on Dec. 7 in Clear Lake.

Christmas by the Lake will return to downtown Clear Lake in some form this December.

The holiday event, organized by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, will be on Saturday, Dec. 5.

This year’s Christmas by the Lake will feature safe and socially distanced family fun activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the chamber’s event calendar, some of those confirmed are Lights on 5K, drive-thru Breakfast with Santa, One Vision’s annual Festival of Trees, Clear Lake Arts Center’s 12 Days Holiday Market, Outdoor Christmas Market at Simply Nourished, Hovick Family Farm Petting Zoo and Christmas with the Rollaz featuring the Holy Rocka Rollaz at the Surf Ballroom & Museum.

Because of the pandemic, the lighted parade and fireworks — some of the weekend’s biggest draws — won’t take place this year, the chamber announced.

The Holy Rocka Rollaz

The Holy Rocka Rollaz will perform at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake on Dec. 5.

Additional activities are in the works.

Christmas by the Lake is a holiday tradition that has provided food, fun and festivities for thousands of North Iowans since the early 1990s.

The weekend event is the culmination of weeks of work on behalf of an all-volunteer organizing committee. Last year the event celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Historically, the event features a lighted parade, Polar Bear Dip, Santa, outdoor market, horse-drawn sleigh and carriage rides, fireworks finale and much more.

The Polar Bear Club announced on Facebook last month that the Polar Bear Dip, which benefits Make-A-Wish of North Iowa and Toys for Tots, and takes place during the weekend’s festivities will not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Christmas by the Lake, which has won several tourism awards for best holiday festival, generally goes on as planned unless bitterly cold temperatures or blizzard-like conditions occur.

Clear Lake - Christmas by the Lake - Sleigh

Hundreds of people took advantage of the horse-drawn sleigh rides offered Saturday during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake.

The festival has been postponed twice since it began, once in 1995 and again in 2018.

For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeiowa.com.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

