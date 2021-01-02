Cerro Gordo arts, entertainment organizations acquire nearly $200K in COVID-19 relief funds

“Many of our traditional revenue streams, although varied, have all been greatly reduced due to the impact on travel, ability to hold classes due to positivity rates and overall economic conditions surrounding the pandemic,” she said. “We are so grateful that this funding has been provided not only for the MacNider but for all Iowa cultural organizations and artists.”

Surf Ballroom & Museum Executive Director Laurie Lietz said the $95,200 in grant funding the historic venue received is based on “real expenses that we’ve incurred during the pandemic.”

Some of the qualifying expenses included insurance premiums, rent, payroll, utilities, reopening expenses, transitional costs and marketing expenses, and they couldn’t be covered by another grant or other funding source.

“Venues and facilities like ours are facing very real financial hardships, with fixed overhead costs severely depleting reserves and threatening permanent closure for some. We consider ourselves to be so fortunate to have such great community support, but are certainly breathing a sigh of relief today after receiving notification of this grant,” Lietz said. “We are optimistic that we will be able to sustain our business for the long road back to what was ‘normal’ thanks to this much needed assistance.”