Cerro Gordo arts, entertainment organizations acquire nearly $200K in COVID-19 relief funds

Eight Cerro Gordo County arts and entertainment venues, organizations and individuals have received grants to help them recover from months of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures.
The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City ($10,000), North Iowa Band Festival in Mason City ($7,860), North Iowa Area Community College Performing Arts and Leadership Series and Auditorium in Mason City ($52,700), River City Sculptures on Parade in Mason City ($5,900), River City Society for Historical Preservation in Mason City ($5,000), Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake ($95,200), The Music Man Square in Mason City ($17,000) and Tonja Ihlenfedt, an artist of Mason City, ($2,400) are among the Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program grant awardees announced in late December.
On Dec. 1, Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated $7 million of the state’s federal coronavirus relief funding to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to provide economic relief to Iowa’s arts and culture industry.
The Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program, administered through the Iowa Arts Council and the State Historical Society of Iowa, is an extension of the Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund.
Nonprofit cultural organizations, eligible music venues and individual artists could apply to the program through Dec. 11.
About 555 grant requests, totaling more than $37 million, were received from Iowa nonprofits, businesses and artists during this round.
The Iowa Arts & Culture Recovery Program provided relief grants ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 for arts and cultural organizations to offset lost revenue from closures, canceled events or business interruptions and applied to the costs of facilities, payroll and other eligible expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.
Grant funds could also be used for expenses associated with reopening, adopting COVID-19 cleaning and safety measures or adapting programs to virtual formats.
The program also provided relief grants for eligible Iowa artists who experienced financial hardship and could demonstrate lost revenue and/or increased expenditures due to the ongoing public health emergency.
The $52,700 the Performing Arts and Leadership Series will support the purchase and installation of a high-definition camera and broadcasting system in the North Iowa Community Auditorium to provide virtual access to the arts during the current pandemic restrictions and beyond, said Lindsay Dalrymple, NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series director.
The series, which runs from September to May, is responsible for bringing a variety of entertainment for all ages to Mason City each year.
Historically, the series brings more than 20 acts, including musicians, authors, comedians and productions, to North Iowa, but because of the pandemic, its organizers have been forced to modify the way they offer entertainment and engage the community.
“We are so thankful that publicly funded venues were included in this opportunity. It has been difficult to keep our doors closed this long, and we have desperately missed interacting with our community,” Dalrymple said. “We are excited to explore the new paths this camera and broadcasting system will open up for North Iowa and beyond.”
The new system will be installed in January 2021.
The $10,000 the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum received will support work staff has done directly related to the pandemic, like modifications to programming, additional cleaning requirements, increased online programming and community art kits, said Edith Blanchard, art museum director.
The MacNider Art Museum, which opened in 1966, has an annual budget of about $546,000 and receives half of its funding from its parent organization, the City of Mason City, but it relies fundraisers, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop sales, rentals and art commissions for the remainder.
Because of the pandemic, the art museum has struggled to raise the estimated $250,000, Blanchard said.
“Many of our traditional revenue streams, although varied, have all been greatly reduced due to the impact on travel, ability to hold classes due to positivity rates and overall economic conditions surrounding the pandemic,” she said. “We are so grateful that this funding has been provided not only for the MacNider but for all Iowa cultural organizations and artists.”
Surf Ballroom & Museum Executive Director Laurie Lietz said the $95,200 in grant funding the historic venue received is based on “real expenses that we’ve incurred during the pandemic.”
Some of the qualifying expenses included insurance premiums, rent, payroll, utilities, reopening expenses, transitional costs and marketing expenses, and they couldn’t be covered by another grant or other funding source.
“Venues and facilities like ours are facing very real financial hardships, with fixed overhead costs severely depleting reserves and threatening permanent closure for some. We consider ourselves to be so fortunate to have such great community support, but are certainly breathing a sigh of relief today after receiving notification of this grant,” Lietz said. “We are optimistic that we will be able to sustain our business for the long road back to what was ‘normal’ thanks to this much needed assistance.”
2020 has been a challenging year for the Surf Ballroom, which is operated by the nonprofit North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on large gatherings, like concerts.
Historically, the rock ‘n’ roll venue hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.
The Surf Ballroom reopened its rock ‘n’ roll museum in May after being closed since March due to the pandemic, but it hasn’t hosted a live, in-person concert since then.
Organizers of the Winter Dance Party — one of the venue’s most popular events held in February — announced earlier this week that the three-day event scheduled for Feb. 4–6 was canceled for “the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff.”
The event commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens performed for the last time before they were killed in a plane crash, along with pilot Roger Peterson, on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north of Clear Lake.
Iowa’s nonprofit arts and culture industry has lost hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue since the pandemic began, according to an American for the Arts survey of more than 350 Iowa arts and cultural organizations.
In a typical year, Iowa’s creative sector accounts for 2.3% of the state’s economy, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Iowa’s arts, culture, history and creative industries, including film and media, together employ more than 42,000 Iowans working in more than 5,000 nonprofit and for-profit businesses.
