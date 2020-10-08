'Buried Treasure' returns to Mason City stage

An original play of mischief and mystery is returning to the Stebens Children’s Theatre stage in Mason City.
“Buried Treasure,” sponsored by North Iowa Community Credit Union, opens Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the theater, 616 N. Delaware Ave.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s a great cast, a great story and very fun to do,” said Alexander Shipman, a Mason City High School ninth grader who plays Tucker. “You definitely don’t want to miss it.”
“Buried Treasure,” an original play written by Stebens Children’s Theatre Executive Director Tom Ballmer, is about five middle school-aged boys in the Inventor’s Club named Corey, Lee, Nathan, Tucker and Jeff who see a strange neighbor bury a box in his yard.
After the neighbor is arrested, the boys become curious about what he’s buried, which leads them to a “moral quandary and a total adventure.”
This is the first time in nearly 15 years that Stebens has presented the production comprising a seven-person cast.
Ballmer wrote and published the play in 1993.
“This is actually the perfect year to do it because we’re trying to do smaller plays,” Ballmer said.
“Buried Treasure” is the theater’s first main-stage production since “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in February because of COVID-19.
The pandemic shortened the theater’s 2019-2020 by three productions, including “Buried Treasure,” “Anything Goes” and “Stepping Out at Stebens.”
Mason City High School freshman Jackson Everist, who plays Nathan, said he wasn’t able to participate in “Buried Treasure” in the summer because he had too much going on, but because it was rescheduled, he was able to.
He has appeared in more than 10 main-stage productions.
Everist was last cast in “Matilda: The Musical” in December.
He said he wanted to be in “Buried Treasure” ever since he learned of it.
“I liked the characters and the writing,” Everist said.
Everist described his character Nathan as the “more moral and thoughtful” of the boys.
“He doesn’t think we should get that involved with the whole situation because it’s dangerous and we could get hurt,” he said.
Lee, played by Ben Aronsen, is the opposite.
Support Local Journalism
“He’s the moral low ground,” Aronsen said. “The rat.”
Aronsen, a Mason City High School freshman, last appeared on the main-stage as the Hunstman in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
He, too, was looking forward to auditioning for “Buried Treasure” because of the plot, and now that he’s a part of it, he enjoys working with the cast, many of whom are his friends.
“It’s been a great performance,” he said. “I love the cast.”
Shipman, also a Mason City High School freshman, described his character Tucker as the leader who takes the middle morale ground.
“He wanted to get (involved with the neighbor), but then he doesn’t,” he said.
“Buried Treasure” will be Shipman’s 15th main-stage production. His last was “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
Other shows planned for the 2020-2021 season are “Snoopy!!!” in December, “Winnie the Pooh” in February, “Stepping Out at Stebens” in May and “Charlotte’s Web” in June.
Ballmer said the theater’s first three main stage productions feature small casts.
He has also cast an understudy for each role for the first time in case someone is unable to perform due to a COVID-19-related absence.
“The biggest thing that we have to do is be safe, and our audience has to be safe,” Ballmer said.
Stebens is also limiting tickets, requiring masks and eliminating cast-audience interactions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
About 30 tickets will be sold for each show, and seating will be socially distanced.
The production is bolstered by a cast and crew of roughly 20 members.
“I’ve got a lot of real talent on this stage,” Ballmer said.
Those cast in “Buried Treasure” are Henry Hansen, as Corey; Ben Aronsen, Lee; Jackson Everist, Nathan; Alexander Shipman, Tucker; Bennett Hansen, Jeff; Grant Lee, Griff; Jacob Grey, Officer Hanley; Mark Bradly, Corey understudy; Kennedee Halligan, Lee understudy; Sofia Ahari, Nathan understudy; Lukas Shipman, Tucker understudy; Carleigh Arjes, Jeff understudy; Ben Aronsen, Griff understudy, and Tom Ballmer, Officer Hanley understudy.
The crew is Kennedee Hailligan, assistant stage manager; Amelia Mirowski, assistant to the director; McKenna Schlitter, lights; Emily Manchester, props; Liv Hackbart and Angela Schutt, props design; Roman Philpott, sound; and Rebecca Kadera, stage manager.
Tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for children 18 and younger. They are available at the theater or by calling the box office 641-424-9802 between noon and 5 p.m. weekdays.
For more information about Stebens Children’s Theatre and its upcoming productions, workshops and classes, visit www.stebensct.com or follow the theater on Facebook.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
