'Buried Treasure' returns to Mason City stage

Aronsen, a Mason City High School freshman, last appeared on the main-stage as the Hunstman in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

He, too, was looking forward to auditioning for “Buried Treasure” because of the plot, and now that he’s a part of it, he enjoys working with the cast, many of whom are his friends.

“It’s been a great performance,” he said. “I love the cast.”

Shipman, also a Mason City High School freshman, described his character Tucker as the leader who takes the middle morale ground.

“He wanted to get (involved with the neighbor), but then he doesn’t,” he said.

“Buried Treasure” will be Shipman’s 15th main-stage production. His last was “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Other shows planned for the 2020-2021 season are “Snoopy!!!” in December, “Winnie the Pooh” in February, “Stepping Out at Stebens” in May and “Charlotte’s Web” in June.

Ballmer said the theater’s first three main stage productions feature small casts.

He has also cast an understudy for each role for the first time in case someone is unable to perform due to a COVID-19-related absence.