Buddy Holly biopic, 'Clear Lake,' casts star Ruairi O'Connor

The latest film about Buddy Holly that's named after the place where he died has its star.

A Buddy Holly biopic set for production next spring has cast Irish actor Ruairi O'Connor, and is aptly named "Clear Lake," according to a story posted Thursday on the website Variety. O'Connor currently stars in the Starz miniseries "The Spanish Princess."

"Clear Lake" is about how Holly and other musicians introduced the world to rock 'n' roll while also impacting the start of the civil rights movement that would dominate the 60s.

Holly died at 22 on Feb. 3, 1959, in a plane crash just outside Clear Lake, along with Ritchie Valens, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and pilot Roger Peterson. The Surf Ballroom hosts an annual event to memorialize the dance party at which Holly played. It draws thousands of fans from all over the world.

No release date has been set yet.

