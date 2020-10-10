Buddy Holly biopic, 'Clear Lake,' casts star Ruairi O'Connor

The latest film about Buddy Holly that's named after the place where he died has its star.
A Buddy Holly biopic set for production next spring has cast Irish actor Ruairi O'Connor, and is aptly named "Clear Lake," according to a story posted Thursday on the website Variety. O'Connor currently stars in the Starz miniseries "The Spanish Princess."
"Clear Lake" is about how Holly and other musicians introduced the world to rock 'n' roll while also impacting the start of the civil rights movement that would dominate the 60s.
Support Local Journalism
Holly died at 22 on Feb. 3, 1959, in a plane crash just outside Clear Lake, along with Ritchie Valens, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and pilot Roger Peterson. The Surf Ballroom hosts an annual event to memorialize the dance party at which Holly played. It draws thousands of fans from all over the world.
No release date has been set yet.
Buddy Holly coverage over the years
On February 3, 1959, rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper (aka J.P. Richardson) and pilot Roger Peterson were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake after their performance at the Surf Ballroom. They had been traveling across the Midwest on their "Winter Dance Party" tour.
Collected here is just a handful of related coverage from the Globe Gazette over the years.
Three couples attending the Winter Dance Dance Party renewed their vows Friday at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake.
Photos from the day the music died.
Though the lifelong Mason City resident isn't alive to witness the honor, his music still hangs around.
The late Globe Gazette photographer who captured the iconic images of “The Day the Music Died” is being honored at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake.
A memorial paying tribute to renowned Globe Gazette photographer Elwin Musser is now on display at the Surf Ballroom and Museum. Musser was no…
Here's a look at the Globe Gazette's photo collections of the last five years at the Surf Ballroom and Museum's legendary Winter Dance Party..…
A lineup of all-star performers is slated for the 2020 Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.
76-year-old dancing marine gives regular performances in Zearing for his sister, care center residents
When he was 16, he took the girl of 15 who would later become his wife to a concert at the Surf Ballroom. It was a buck and a quarter to get i…
CLEAR LAKE | Bundled in layers Winter Dance Party attendees ventured to the memorial site of rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, J.P. “The Big …
CLEAR LAKE | Heads bobbed, toes tapped and hands clapped Thursday afternoon as nostalgic '50s rock 'n' roll covers filled the E.B. Stillman Au…
CLEAR LAKE | A British man is on a mission to get J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
CLEAR LAKE | A new film production company plans to release a dramatic feature about Buddy Holly.
GUTHRIE CENTER -- A co-pilot in the Friday plane crash that killed four northwest Iowa people apparently tried to take over the controls after…
ARNOLDS PARK – The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association will host an 80th birthday celebration for 2000 Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Holly at th…
Holly crash site
Holly crash site
Holly crash site
Holly crash site
The Crickets
Buddy Holly
Original Winter Dance Party newspaper ad
Holly death certificate
Big Bopper death certificate
Ritchie Valens death certificate
Roger Peterson (pilot) death certificate
Crash Site 1
Walk To The Crash Site
Buddy Holly crash site monument
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!