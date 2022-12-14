 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bruce Day at TAP'd in Clear Lake on Dec. 17

  • 0
Tap'd Lounge

Tap'd Taphouse and Cocktail Lounge, located at 313 Main Avenue in Clear Lake.

 Lisa Grouette

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

TAP’d has the pleasure of bringing Bruce Day back up from Des Moines for a Saturday night show. Bruce can play it all from classic rock to pop hits. He’s been playing live shows for over 20 years all over the great state of Iowa. He’ll play you anything you want from Ed Sheeran to Led Zeppelin. Bruce takes the stage at 8 p.m. Live music every Friday and Saturday night.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News