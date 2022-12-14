Bruce Day at TAP'd in Clear Lake on Dec. 17

TAP’d has the pleasure of bringing Bruce Day back up from Des Moines for a Saturday night show. Bruce can play it all from classic rock to pop hits. He’s been playing live shows for over 20 years all over the great state of Iowa. He’ll play you anything you want from Ed Sheeran to Led Zeppelin. Bruce takes the stage at 8 p.m. Live music every Friday and Saturday night.
