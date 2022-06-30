Mystery in the River City: Newman Catholic teacher pursues writing passion

Mike Schutt has a pretty tight schedule.

Between being a teacher at Newman Catholic High School, a cross country coach, and a father, Schutt tries to find time to pursue his passion of writing.

"All I've written is murder mystery type of things with an amateur sleuth is what they would call it. It's not a policeman or anything. It's just somebody who kind of stumbled into having to solve the crime," said Schutt.

Schutt has two of his murder mysteries, Lies and Alibis and South Plain, published and available to read. Both of his books will be seeing sequels in the future.

Growing up, Schutt was constantly exposed to books and was given encouragement about his writing skills from his teachers. Schutt thought about becoming a writer, but time would go into his college education and playing basketball.

He credited his jumping into writing to his mother, and an author he enjoys, Lawrence Block.

"(Block) had a book on writing that I found somewhere about writing a mystery. So I bought his book and read it and thought 'I can do this,'" said Schutt.

Schutt had the bodies of Lies and Alibis and South Plain written before he had kids. He then took the time to update the stories to fit current events.

Schutt described his process for writing as one without an outline, which leaves him guessing who the culprit is as he writes. He added he likes to write five to 10 pages by hand, transfer it to the computer, and then leave it for a bit to see if he likes it.

"I kind of have an idea where it might end up, but I don't know who did it until the end. Which makes it 'if I don't know, how does the reader know,' is one way to look at it," said Schutt.

Having a character that he develops is more important than a grand scheme according to Schutt. Characters and stories are heavily influenced by Schutt's life experiences.

The story of Schutt developing Maura Ferguson, a character in Lies and Alibis, and the first line in the book is an interesting tale. One that starts around teacher conference time when he used to work in Phoenix.

Schutt joked that he and other teachers went to the "family restaurant" Hooters when they had a break one year. They were served by a waitress named Maura, which Schutt thought would be a good name for a character.

He went to school the next day and started to pair his students' last names with the name Maura.

"Sitting right in front of me was Jenny Ferguson. Just the nicest little girl in the world and I looked at 'Maura Ferguson.' I looked at Jenny and I thought 'Jenny Ferguson doesn't look like a killer' and so the first line in the book is 'Maura Ferguson didn't look like a killer'," said Schutt.

People are surprised when they learn that he is a published author according to Schutt. He said it is fun fact to surprise new students with.

"When they come in as freshmen, those kids usually don't know that I have books. At some point, after I get to know them a bit, I'll mention 'I just bought this book, have you seen this book?' They look at my name and say that's you," said Schutt.

Schutt said both Lies and Alibis and South Plain are good for those who would like a quick read. He added that others should not be afraid to try new things, like writing a book.

"Don't just pigeonhole yourself into one thing. Life is too short and too boring for that," said Schutt.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

