Mason City Coalition for Justice & Equality holding scholarship contest for Black History Month

Going into February, Mason City's "Coalition for Justice & Equality" had considered doing an art gala in honor of Black History Month.
But, according to Brandon McGriff, the group's president, that tentative plan had to change because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Mostly we realized that it was going to be February here soon, so how do we as a coalition serve the community for Black History Month? With COVID it’s going to be hard to do something in person," McGriff said.
So what the group settled on was something McGriff said will be a way of celebrating Black culture while also offering a form of financial support.
Throughout February, the Mason City Coalition for Justice & Equality is running a "Black History In The Making Scholarship Contest" where Black and Brown artists, across the north Iowa area, from 14 to 24 years old, can submit their own original artwork for a cash and gift card prize that add up to $250. One winner from the ages of 14 to 18 and 19 to 24 will be chosen from each group.
As a qualifier, the Coalition stipulated on Facebook that artists need to work to show what a piece of writing from a Black author, poet or lyricist means to them.
"The biggest part is that we’re getting the younger generation involved and staying active. And we’re asking people to commemorate Black history," McGriff said.
The thinking behind opening the contest up to being able to write about lyricists is how impactful popular music can be not just on individual people's lives but on broader culture as well.
"When we open it up to things like song lyrics and even quotes from movies, that becomes more personable and getting more in touch with the younger generation," McGriff said. "We want people to be pulling from things they’re hearing today."
In McGriff's own life, he said that he recently felt inspired by a passage from Michelle Obama's book 'Becoming,' where the former-First Lady wrote about how people ask children what they want to be when they grow up, as if growing up is finite.
Once all the entries have been submitted by month's end, McGriff said the Coalition plans to judge the works via popular vote and then show the top five at the 2021 Juneteenth celebration. According to him, that event is already being planned for in-person and virtual formats.
"We saw how successful last year was and we want to make it even more successful and more organized," McGriff said.
In introducing art to the event this year, McGriff made the case that more bonds might be formed.
"Art connects with people more than just a direct 'Hi, how are you?' can. People see 'Hey you make art' maybe we can get together on Zoom and have a painting session or a music session."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.