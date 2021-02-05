Mason City Coalition for Justice & Equality holding scholarship contest for Black History Month

As a qualifier, the Coalition stipulated on Facebook that artists need to work to show what a piece of writing from a Black author, poet or lyricist means to them.

"The biggest part is that we’re getting the younger generation involved and staying active. And we’re asking people to commemorate Black history," McGriff said.

The thinking behind opening the contest up to being able to write about lyricists is how impactful popular music can be not just on individual people's lives but on broader culture as well.

"When we open it up to things like song lyrics and even quotes from movies, that becomes more personable and getting more in touch with the younger generation," McGriff said. "We want people to be pulling from things they’re hearing today."

In McGriff's own life, he said that he recently felt inspired by a passage from Michelle Obama's book 'Becoming,' where the former-First Lady wrote about how people ask children what they want to be when they grow up, as if growing up is finite.

Once all the entries have been submitted by month's end, McGriff said the Coalition plans to judge the works via popular vote and then show the top five at the 2021 Juneteenth celebration. According to him, that event is already being planned for in-person and virtual formats.