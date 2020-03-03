Benefit concert Saturday for Franklin County young performers

The Franklin County Arts Council is sponsoring a Young Performing Artist Residency and Scholarship Benefit Concert in Franklin County on Saturday.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event, the FCAC has asked four young professional opera singers to visit school in Franklin County on Friday to perform for the students, take part in a Q & A session, and give master classes to high school vocal soloists.
On Saturday, the singers will perform a concert featuring selections from operas, Broadway shows and a performance of a combined Franklin County High School Choir.
That performance will be held 7 p.m. Saturday at Hampton-Dumont High School.
The professional artists are:
Shelby VanNordstrand, soprano, has appeared as a soloist with a wide range of ensembles and companies including Lorin Maazel's Castleton Festival, New York Lyric Opera Theatre, Opera Omaha, Omaha Symphony, Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre, and the Simon Estes Young Artist Program. VanNordstrand is assistant professor of voice and vocal area coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Ashley Sievers is a mezzo-soprano from Jefferson. Sievers has appeared as a soloist with Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre, Northern Lights Music Festival, Journey North Opera, Lakes Area Music Festival, the Simon Estes Young Artist Program, St. Mark’s Cathedral, Opera Reading Project, and is a current chorus member with the Minnesota Opera. She is the former department chair of the Vocal Arts department at the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists in St. Paul, Minnesota, and is a frequent guest master class adjudicator and guest clinician.
Ian Butler, tenor, hails from Cedar Rapids, and performs frequently as a soloist with Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale. Butler recently completed a voice degree at Iowa State University, where he studied with Mary Creswell. He has a private voice studio and is an instructor of voice at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School.
Chad Sonka, baritone, won first place in the 2017 Metropolitan Opera National Council auditions in Iowa. Sonka is also an active voice teacher, previously teaching at Manhattan School of Music’s Distance Learning Program, Luther College, and now Iowa State University.
In the past 10 years, the FCAC has awarded $21,000 in scholarships to Franklin County high school seniors who are continuing their education in the fine arts.