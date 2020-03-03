Benefit concert Saturday for Franklin County young performers

The Franklin County Arts Council is sponsoring a Young Performing Artist Residency and Scholarship Benefit Concert in Franklin County on Saturday.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event, the FCAC has asked four young professional opera singers to visit school in Franklin County on Friday to perform for the students, take part in a Q & A session, and give master classes to high school vocal soloists.

On Saturday, the singers will perform a concert featuring selections from operas, Broadway shows and a performance of a combined Franklin County High School Choir.

That performance will be held 7 p.m. Saturday at Hampton-Dumont High School.

The professional artists are:

Shelby VanNordstrand, soprano, has appeared as a soloist with a wide range of ensembles and companies including Lorin Maazel's Castleton Festival, New York Lyric Opera Theatre, Opera Omaha, Omaha Symphony, Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre, and the Simon Estes Young Artist Program. VanNordstrand is assistant professor of voice and vocal area coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.