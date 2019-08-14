{{featured_button_text}}
Tractor

A tractor at the Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show at the Jenison-Meacham Arts Center and Farmstead.

The 30th Annual Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft show will be held Friday-Sunday, Aug. 16-18, at Jenison Meacham Memorial Arts Center in Forest City, with gates opening at 7 a.m. each day.

The three-day event will showcase a number of exhibitors, plowing contest, antique tractor pull, food vendors, and live music performances.

Admission to the event is $8 for the entire weekend. Shuttle service is available and golf carts are welcome for a $5 fee.

Jenison Meacham Memorial Arts Center is located at 1179 Taylor Ave., Belmond. Visit the Belmond Area Arts Council Facebook page for additional details.

