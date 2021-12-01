 Skip to main content
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at NIACC Dec. 6

Beautiful the Carole King Musical

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect the correct show time, which is 7:30 p.m.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.  Tickets start at $30 and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

