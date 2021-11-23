'Beautiful: the Carol King Musical' will be at NIACC on Dec. 6

"Beautiful: the Carole King Musical" will be open for one night only at 7:30 p.m. at the North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a press release.

"Beautiful" tells the story of King’s rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband to her relationship with fellow writers to becoming a successful solo act. The musical features an array of King's song, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

To learn more about the show, visit www.beautifulonbroadway.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

All attendees over the age of three are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Please visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the box office for most recent policies.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC box office at 888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

