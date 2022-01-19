Axe League at Limestone Brewers in Osage on Jan. 20

Register for the 2022 Axe league at Limestone Brewers. League nights are Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are eight Thursdays in the league starting Jan. 20 with one bye week on Feb. 17. Teams consist of four throwers. If you want to sign up individually, they will do their best to group you with a team. Anyone 12 and older is welcome to participate. Subs are welcome and encouraged. A sub’s points count toward your individual and team totals. Cost is $80 per individual or $300 per team of four. Payment is required prior to the start of league. Go to www.limestonebrewers.com for more information or call Lisamarie Odeen at 715-937-2792.