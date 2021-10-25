Ashley McBryde will perform at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake next year

The Surf Ballroom announced on Monday it will be hosting Ashley McBryde early next year for a one-night performance.

McBryde is known for her recent song “One Night Standards” and album "Never Will." McBryde is performing on her This Town Talks Tour and will be alongside Ashland Craft for her Surf Ballroom performance.

The concert will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. and are available at www.surfballroom.com/boxoffice. Ticket pricing is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.