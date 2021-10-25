 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ashley McBryde will perform at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake next year

Ashley McBryde Ticket Promo - March 25, 2022

Promotion for Ashley McBryde's show that will happen March 25, 2022.

The Surf Ballroom announced on Monday it will be hosting Ashley McBryde early next year for a one-night performance.

McBryde is known for her recent song “One Night Standards” and album "Never Will." McBryde is performing on her This Town Talks Tour and will be alongside Ashland Craft for her Surf Ballroom performance.

The concert will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. and are available at www.surfballroom.com/boxoffice. Ticket pricing is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

$1 for 6 months of local news

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dave Chappelle says he’s willing to meet with Netflix employees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News