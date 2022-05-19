The Music Man Square celebrates Meredith Willson's 120th birthday

North Iowans around the area flocked to The Music Man Square in Mason City for birthday festivities to honor the late composer Meredith Willson on Wednesday.

Willson was a Mason City native and became famous for writing and composing "The Music Man" during the 1950s. Influences from the musical can be seen around Mason City and in the city’s nickname — River City.

Approximately 350 people showed up to celebrate Willson's 120th birthday and take a walk through the decorated streetscape, model after his popular musical. Guests enjoyed cake, ice cream, and popcorn as they enjoyed the entertainment.

Local musicians formed a pep band to play a variety of Willson's classics. One of the surprises in the music line up was the University of Iowa fight song, which was written by the composer.

Performers and Jefferson Elementary School students sang songs from "The Music Man" while in costume. Several were dressed the part of the vocal solo they were performing, like Betsy Kirby as Winthrop Paroo.

Attendees were also had the opportunity for a free screening of the 1962 version of "The Music Man."

"Meredith Willson leaves such a fantastic legacy for Mason City. This is a fabulous turnout and Music Man Square really is a drawing part for Mason City," said Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel. "To do this on the 120th anniversary while the Broadway production is on in New York, it's just very exciting."

Amy Kaduce, who helped organize the party, was pleased with the number of people who came. She added her favorite part of the event was playing music that people didn't realize belonged to Willson.

"I can't help to think that he would be proud that his community is coming together to celebrate his legacy," said Kaduce.

Schickel said The Music Man Square's event is important to the youth in the community to learn about Willson's accomplishments.

"People that have accomplished things and people that have countless things like Meredith Willson, that is an inspiration," said Schickel.

The free event was one of two events honoring Willson on Wednesday. His birthday was commemorated earlier in the day with a graveside service held by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. Mason City High School and Newman Catholic drum majors and 2022 North Iowa Band Festival royalty helped deliver the service.

The Music Man Square's celebrations helps lead into North Iowa Band Festival, which is May 26-30. The festival celebrates Willson and carries on his legacy.

The parade this year begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 28 at North Pennsylvania Avenue and running through East State Street.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

