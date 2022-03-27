The cleaning and care of Mason City's MacNider Art Museum pieces

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City has just over 1,000 total pieces in rotation. With each piece, care and cleaning is given to ensure that they will be enjoyed for years to come.

On top of managing the art pieces, Bil Baird's puppets on the second floor are also cared for.

"We do visual checks every day (for the pieces on display). We check the lights and we also do humidity," said Associate Curator and Registrar Mara Linskey-Deegan.

She said the pieces that are in storage don't need checked and cleaned ast often, since they are in a secured area.

When handling the pieces, Linskey-Deegan said gloves are worn, and depending on the art medium they are cleaned with cloths designated for art maintenance or with a Q-tip.

"If (art) needs more intensive cleaning, then we would take it to a conservator and have them do the cleaning," said Linskey-Deegan. "If something were to get on the surface of something, that's when we would consult a person who does that professionally."

Linskey-Deegan took a class on how to clean and care for art at the Ford Conservation Center in Omaha, Nebraska when she was in graduate school. There she was able to receive the basics on what to do and what not to do.

Care for each piece and where it is placed in the museum depends on what type of medium it is. For example in the print gallery, pieces in there can't have as much light on it, so light needs to be monitored. The print gallery is also monitored if the art museum needs to put out humidifiers or dehumidifiers depending on the season.

Ceramics and glass tend to be the easiest ones to care for according to Linskey-Deegan. Watercolor, print and photography pieces need to be watched a little bit more carefully since the paper can be easily affected elements. All of the pieces are assigned a folder that notes when they had work done by a conservator or or odd details about the piece.

If something disastrous were to happen to a piece at MacNider, like a slash down the middle, it would be the job of a professional to "stabilize" it. Stabilizing a piece means to repair a piece and then making sure no further damage is done to it. Each art medium is different in how it can be stabilized.

"There's probably a point where you just can't do anything else to a piece and that it's not going to help it at all," said Linskey-Deegan. "Even with really old pieces on paper and stuff, the paper start to flake or come away. A lot of times what they'll do is they will just put a nice backing that supports it and go from there."

Visitors of the museum are educated about why touching the art can deteriorate it. Oils within a person's hands, no matter how clean they are, can leave residue on art if touched.

MacNider has posted explanations and interactive lessons on why people should not touch art.

"I think a lot of times people are like 'well, you're just being mean, you don't want us to touch it.' That actually explains why we don't touch art," said Linskey-Deegan.

