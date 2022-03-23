Student art at MacNider Art Museum: Malek focuses on social issues through art

Student artists around the region have their talents on display at the MacNider Art Museum.

The 38th Annual School Art Exhibition is currently on display at the MacNider Art Museum in Mason City. The theme of the show is "Return to Art" and features 63 selected pieces from eight different schools. The exhibition runs from Feb. 18 to April 9.

According to the museum's website, this year's exhibition features artwork from high school students. The schools with students featured in the show is: Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont, Mason City, Newman Catholic, West Fork, and West Hancock.

"It is really nice to see the talent," said Associate Curator and Registrar Mara Linskey-Deegan. "You can see where some of these folks are going to go into art as a profession I think that's something you can see where they're definitely starting to make their portfolios."

Linskey-Deegan said she enjoys the amount of variety of this years show, especially with subject matter and art medium. She added that all of the artists can use the show as a piece of their resume.

"To see that it's still in school and I think that has a resonance, especially with younger kids thinking when I get to high school," said Linskey-Deegan.

Sophie Malek's Wielding Peace

Sophie Malek, a tenth grader at Newman Catholic High School, is one of the 63 artists who has art showcased. Her featured piece, "Wielding Peace," is an acrylic painting on canvas.

The painting shows a Black woman in a red dress holding up a hair dryer with flowers coming out of it. The border of piece is detailed with red and white flowers as well.

Malek said the idea for the piece came from a class objective of having a painting speak to the viewer and have them feel a certain emotion. She added she wanted make a piece that spoke on the issue of gun violence.

Malek also drew inspiration from from a cause of the same name as her painting. The Wielding Peace was created by the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which features images of people holding objects like 'guns' according to an article from Refinery 29. Wielding the different props is to signify peace and to end gun violence.

"Living in a modern world where gun violence is so common, it's terrifying," said Malek. "I wanted to do something that symbolizes that."

Using acrylic paints was not Malek's favorite medium before this piece. She said she wanted to try something new and the art medium slowly became her favorite over the course of making the piece.

"Being new to the medium that was definitely difficult. My art teacher can attest that the skin, especially the hands, they got very purple at one point," said Malek. "It was combating that and learning how to make things look right."

"Wielding Peace" has received good feedback with friends and her Instagram followers according to Malek. She added the father of the girl in painting also commented on it.

Malek said her dream is to do art professionally and live in California. She added she isn't too sure yet where she would like to go to college.

"Art can be whatever you want it to be. For me, I really want it to be about taking about things that are important to me, such as gun violence and feminism, things like that. Things that I want to see the world change," said Malek. "If I can do that through my art, that would be really cool."

