Strike up the band: area high schools prepare for North Iowa Band Festival

With the school year ending for many, the music is continuing for just a bit longer for North Iowa band students.

High school bands around the region are preparing for the 83rd North Iowa Band Festival parade, which is on May 28. On top of that, many are preparing for other performances for graduation and for Memorial Day events.

Quite an exciting way to end the year.

"It's like a jolt of reality where most kids you can tell are ready to end the school year and then adjusting back to marching band. There's a lot that goes into it where they have to memorize music in two and a half weeks," said Clear Lake High school band Director Holly Prier.

With a heavy downpour on Thursday morning, Clear Lake marching band was preparing for the parade inside. Band members were stepping in time to the tune of West Side Story's "Tonight." Prier kept here eyes on and ears on her students to see what they could fine tune.

Across the way in Mason City, Newman Catholic High School has been balancing between preparing for graduation and for the parade. The song they have selected to play is "Funky Town."

"We read our pep band tune for the first time in a while. We're doing one of our pep band tunes because we were selected for Iowa Bandmasters for that conference," said Newman Catholic band director Mary Kate Hines.

Both bands will take some time to get outside and get back into the rhythm of marching. Seniors who are graduating or already had their last day of school return to the band room to practice and participate in the parade.

Newman Catholic drum major Anna Floden explained practice is learning how to get into their parade box, which having the people spaced out around them by three steps. Floden added this can be difficult concept for freshmen to pick up.

"You get into your parade box, we mark time, and then we usually walk around the parking lot and just doing circles," said Floden.

"They're excited. I think they'll be [even] more excited next week when we get to start going outside again," Hines said.

Prier said there is a lot of marching band equipment that needs to come out of storage to prepare for North Iowa Band Festival. Band members must also be prepared with clothing items to march in the late-May weather.

"Our first two days of going outside for marching, it's May weather and it's 90 degrees out. Then today it rained so we didn't go outside," said Prier. "It can be anywhere from 40 degrees in May or it could snow in May, to all the way to 90 degrees. We just have to be prepared for that."

With all the effort put into preparing for Band Fest the memories and the traditions passed on are important to the students.

"It's a time to come together like this is one of the few times when family comes from outside of Mason City," said Floden. "They come and they sit on the side of the road with their neighbors and they watch Band Fest. As a band, it's really fun because we get to work together, and everyone has to play otherwise we won't sound good."

This year's parade will mean a bit more to those who are graduating, like Floden who graduated on Sunday. She said the event will be a nice way to bookend her high school career.

"I want this to go well, and I don't want to cry but I think I will cry," said Floden with a smile.

"For all the work that it is, just be grateful we have energetic kids willing to do it at this point in time," said Prier.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

