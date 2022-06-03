Stebens stays true with "A Little Princess, Sara Crewe"

Staying to yourself is the main theme in Stebens Children's Theatre new production, "A Little Princess, Sara Crewe."

"A Little Princess, Sara Crewe" is a play written by Frances Hodgson Burnett, which was published in 1905. The novelist is also well known for writing "The Secret Garden."

Sara Crewe, who is loved by others for her generosity and kindness, has a picturesque life. News reaches her while she is at Miss Minchin's Boarding School that her father has died oversees. Overnight, Sara's fortune disappears and she faces challenges.

"She stays true to her good nature and she comes out in the end," said Director Tom Ballmer.

Ballmer said he was captivated by the sentimental quality of the story. He added he was also able to show off the talents of the younger female actors with "A Little Princess, Sara Crewe."

"The thing that draws me to the story is the select seminary. It has 20 girls in it. I have all these girl actresses and so I like that about the story," said Ballmer.

A challenge for the cast, though, has been learning how to perform with British accents, Ballmer said. While Ellie Scholl, who plays Ram Dass, has been learning how to speak with an Indian accent for her role.

"While they were doing other scenes, I would go into the board room and look up videos and how to do this accent," said Scholl. "I'm not used to this kind of role, so it is a challenge."

Although the story was unfamiliar for quite a few cast members, Carleigh Arjes had prior knowledge through an acting class. Arjes said the exposure to the story helped her get a feel for her character, Sara Crewe. Being a part of the cast has grown Arjes' appreciation for the story according to her.

"It really shows determination. Because after all these terrible things have happened to this young girl, she can still go through it and have a good mindset," Arjes.

Playing Lavinia, who was described as an antagonist, was a change of pace for Elsa Bookmeyer.

"I've never played a bad character before. I'm always just a nice character. It's kind of hard, especially since I'm being mean to all my friends in the show," Bookmeyer said.

Scholl, Bookmeyer, and Arjes are experienced performers at Stebens and help in guiding the younger actors says Ballmer. The three all complimented the talents of the younger actors.

"I've sat in the audience, watching the other scenes. The younger kids, I have really been impressed with their acting," said Scholl. "I think about [myself] at that age and maybe my first speaking part. It was hard for me to act out all those different emotions without being embarrassed."

Arjes recommends people come to the show to see the bonds between the characters be played out on stage.

"It's a real sit-around-and-talk kind of play. There are moments of action in it but it's more about the emotions and the relationships," Ballmer said.

"A Little Princess, Sara Crewe", sponsored by North Iowa Community Credit Union, debuts on Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. There will be 7 p.m. showings June 8 through June 11 and a 2 p.m. show on June 12. Admission is $11 for adults and $8 for students 18-years-old or younger. Tickets are available at Stebens Children's Theatre box office or by calling 641-424-9802.

For more information about Stebens Children’s Theatre and its upcoming productions, workshops and classes, visit www.stebensct.com or follow the theater on Facebook.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

