Stebens spins a yarn with 'Charlotte's Web' show

How big is this cast?

Ballmer said that there are 30 kids involved between the cast and crew as well as a few adults pitching in.

Who might people recognize?

"The girl playing Charlotte, Angela Schutt, is a senior at Newman and has been in a lot of things," Ballmer said. "Wilbur is a newcomer. The kid playing Templeton, her name is Sofia Ahari." Ahari, who's previously performed in 10 productions, said she's excited that she gets to play a rat who's a bit antagonistic and grumpy. "He’s kind of a loner and I like that about him," she said. As for the newcomer, Mark Bradley, he's only been in a mainstage production one time before. Still, he said he's ready for the show and can't wait to hear his fellow kids laughing in the audience.

What sort of pre-existing relationship do you have to Charlotte's Web?