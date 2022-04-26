 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stebens Children’s Theatre Fundraiser at Columbia Club in Mason City on April 29

Stebens Children's Theatre - Grease 2

Stebens Children's Theatre fundraiser will be on April 29 at the Columbia Club.

This beloved event has a unique reputation in Mason City that keeps friends new and old coming back year after year. The evening will include live music from Betsy and Tom Kirby of Betty and the Gents, trivia, drinks, fun and the fantastic food they’re known for. The night will feature both live and silent auctions. Purchase tickets by calling Stebens at 641-424-9802, weekdays noon-5pm. Individual tickets $40, $50 at the door; a reserved table of 8 for $275. Consider a table of 8 for your friends, family or colleagues. Event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

