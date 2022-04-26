Stebens Children’s Theatre Fundraiser at Columbia Club in Mason City on April 29

This beloved event has a unique reputation in Mason City that keeps friends new and old coming back year after year. The evening will include live music from Betsy and Tom Kirby of Betty and the Gents, trivia, drinks, fun and the fantastic food they’re known for. The night will feature both live and silent auctions. Purchase tickets by calling Stebens at 641-424-9802, weekdays noon-5pm. Individual tickets $40, $50 at the door; a reserved table of 8 for $275. Consider a table of 8 for your friends, family or colleagues. Event starts at 5:30 p.m.