Skating with the Law at Roller City in Mason City on May 1

Head on over to Roller City on Sunday for Mason City Police Officers Association Unit 18 event, Skating with the Law. Win door prizes, eat pizza, tour police vehicles, and meet Kilo the K9. Starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. The event is an open skate.
