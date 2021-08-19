Saturday is Art-a-Fest day in Charles City

The Charles City Arts Council presents the 48th iteration of this art celebration in Central Park from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be original art featured as well as interactive arts, live performances and food. Cash prizes are awarded to artists whose work is judged superior, and Art-a-fest bucks are awarded to shoppers to purchase artwork.
