River City Sculptures on Parade will unveil new permanent sculpture on June 10

River City Sculptures will hold an unveiling ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Federal Avenue Plaza near the Principal Pavilion.

Gifted by Patricia Bergo, an interactive bronze sculpture entitled "Muse-Ic" has been purchased for permanent display on the plaza near the original location of the Bergo's Mini Mall says the release. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

The sculpture is the work of artists Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby. The South Dakota artists were selected for this commission following a nationwide search.

Bergo knew she needed to purchase "Muse-Ic" as soon as she saw it in honor of her family and their love of music. The life-size piece depicts a young girl playing a violin with her bow held high. Her skirt doubles as a xylophone, with bars and mallets on four sides according to the release.

R. Lyle and Patricia Bergo are long-time entrepreneurs who operated Bergo's clothing store for many years. Their concept to have many shops with in a shop and featuring clothing for the entire family and household items made Bergo's a household name says the release.

The Bergos were involved in many local and state organizations. Bergo served guber natorial appointments to the Iowa Arts Council and the State of Iowa Humanities Board.

“We’re thrilled by this purchase,” said Robin Anderson, board president for the River City Sculptures on Parade. “This piece was a committee favorite, and we can’t think of a better location to display it than near the new Principal Pavilion. It will draw people to the plaza and is a fitting tribute to the entire Bergo family."

Those interested in purchasing or leasing a sculpture are encouraged to contact Sculptures on Parade committee through the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

