River City Sculptures on Parade rolls out new batch of public art for Mason City

When all the installation work is said and done for 2021, Mason City's River City Sculptures on Parade program will have a whole lot of new artwork to show off.

Per Mason City of Commerce President & CEO Robin Anderson, 28 new sculptures are going up, which will bring the exhibit's total to 71 pieces. To make way for the new art, Anderson said that some pieces from the previous year were purchased and moved for permanent display.

"It’s always quite a puzzle for us," she said.

According to Anderson, fitting all the pieces involves finding sculptures that fit the existing pedestals and having a good mix of art that is both contemporary and more traditional.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

