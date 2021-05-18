 Skip to main content
River City Sculptures on Parade rolls out new batch of public art for Mason City
River City Sculptures on Parade rolls out new batch of public art for Mason City

When all the installation work is said and done for 2021, Mason City's River City Sculptures on Parade program will have a whole lot of new artwork to show off. 

Per Mason City of Commerce President & CEO Robin Anderson, 28 new sculptures are going up, which will bring the exhibit's total to 71 pieces. To make way for the new art, Anderson said that some pieces from the previous year were purchased and moved for permanent display.

River City Sculptures on Parade- Trapped by Dale Lewis

'Trapped,' by Dale Lewis, is one of 28 new pieces for River City Sculptures on Parade this year. 

River City Sculptures on Parade- Book Peddlers by Jack Morford

The sculpture "Book Peddlers," by deceased Jack Morford, is one of the latest additions to River City Sculptures on Parade. The piece can be found on East State Street near Clear Lake Bank & Trust.

"It’s always quite a puzzle for us," she said.

According to Anderson, fitting all the pieces involves finding sculptures that fit the existing pedestals and having a good mix of art that is both contemporary and more traditional.

River City Sculptures on Parade- Belly of the Whale by Dale Lewis

Dale Lewis' 'Belly of the Whale' sculpture is new to River City Sculptures on Parade this year and one of three pieces by the artist from Hastings, Minnesota. The piece can be seen at the corner of East State Street and South Georgia Avenue near the Mason City Police Department.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

