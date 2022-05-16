River City Sculptures on Parade announces new exhibit

It might be a good time to take a walk around downtown Mason City.

The 2022-23 River City Sculptures on Parade exhibit will be installed on Tuesday in downtown Mason City.

According to a press release, the new exhibit will feature 72 sculptures along the 1.7 mile walk that begins on East State Street at the River City Sculptures on Parade Sign just east of Clear Lake Bank & Trust and completes the loop back at the bank.

Installation of the new rotating sculptures in the exhibit will begin early on Tuesday morning, May 17. The all-volunteer sculpture committee is assisted by staff from the City of Mason City, who provide the equipment to complete the endeavor. More than 20 artists arrived in Mason City on Sunday for exhibit opening activities and will oversee the installation of their work.

New brochures will be printed and placed in Sculptures on Parade brochure racks as soon as possible following the installation says the release. Weather permitting, several new permanent sculptures will be installed on May 23.

Those who are interested in purchasing or leasing a sculpture are encouraged to contact a Sculptures on Parade committee volunteers through the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. For sculptures purchased to remain on the sculpture walk, the committee will provide a permanent bronze plaque and the limestone pedestal used in the current installation.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

