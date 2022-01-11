River City Sculptures on Parade announces best in show winner

River City Sculptures on Parade announced on Tuesday the winner of its sculpture competition.

"Book Peddlers," which depicts a pair of characters on a tricycle loaded with books, was selected as Best in Show of the Parade's ninth annual competition, according to a press release. The artist is the late Jack Morford, of American Fork, Utah. Morford's family will receive the cash award of $2,000.

The pedestal for "Book Peddlers" is sponsored by SA Architects and is displayed on East State Street near the Sculptures on Parade map.

2022 marks the second year Morford's work has been selected as Best in Show. In 2019, Morford's "Lost in a Dream" won the award and is permanently installed.

The Best of Show competition was judged by a panel of local artists: Peggy Bang from Mason City, Chris White from Clear Lake, and North Iowa Area Community College art instructor Alexis Beucler. The judges considered beauty, skill and technique, inherent meaning, uniqueness, and fulfilled intent.

"The judges were very intentional in their selection. It took some doing, but they eventually reached a consensus on the Morford sculpture, noting the unique style, texture and final finish," said Sculptures on Parade chairperson Robin Anderson in a statement.

"Book Peddlers," along with many others in the exhibit, is available for sale or lease. "Book Peddlers" is $25,800. Sculptures not purchased will be taken down in April 2022 and returned to the artists or sent to other public art programs. A new exhibit will open in early May.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

