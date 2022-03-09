Rent at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City on March 13

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson’s "Rent" has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. Whether you’ve never seen "Rent" or have completely lost count, you can’t miss it this time around. The 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your final chance to experience this celebrated touring production. Tickets start at $30. The performance begins at 7 p.m.